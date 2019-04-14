  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A tornado watch is in effect through 3 a.m. for most of Maryland.

The main threats are damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. Heavy rain means there’s also the potential for flooding.

 

