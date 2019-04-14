BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A tornado watch is in effect through 3 a.m. for most of Maryland.

#TornadoWatch is in effect through 3 A.M. for most of #Maryland. Two rounds of severe weather are expected this evening & overnight. The main threats are damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. Heavy rain means there's also the potential for flooding. #WJZ #MDWX pic.twitter.com/huT64h3f1T — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) April 14, 2019

The main threats are damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. Heavy rain means there’s also the potential for flooding.