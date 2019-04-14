



Uber has launched its own scooter service called JUMP and they have arrived in Charm City.

JUMP joins many other popular scooter services in Baltimore including Bird, Lime and Spin.

“They are so amazing,” Alessia Morisco, a visitor from Italy, said. “So fun. We can go everywhere with these.”

There is 300 bright red, dockless JUMP scooters now rolling around Baltimore.

“One interesting thing about JUMP is that they are partnered with Uber,” Meg Young, with the City Department of Transportation, said. “So if you already have the Uber app on your phone, you can now switch between choosing a ride or choosing to use a scooter or bike.”

The JUMP scooters are part of an eight-month pilot program in Baltimore.

If Baltimore City Council votes in favor of keeping the program, dockless bikes will also join the scooters in the streets.

“Currently the pilot program is slated to go through April 30,” Young said. “City Council will actually vote on April 15, this coming Monday, to decide whether or not we will have a permanent program.”

The phone linked scooters have been met with favorable opinions from many visitors.

“If I have this in my city, every day I’m going with that,” Morisco said.

JUMP brand ambassadors will be around the city in the next few weeks giving away free helmets.

