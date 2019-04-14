Tornado Watch In Eff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting in north Baltimore that left one man dead Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to a home in the 5800 block of Halwyn Ave around 1:56 p.m. to investigate a report of an unresponsive male.

When police arrived, they discovered a male suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

