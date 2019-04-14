



The Boston Red Sox blanked the Orioles 4-0 on Sunday afternoon to take a 2-1 lead in the four-game series.

Boston struck first in the fourth inning when Xander Bogaerts hit a sac-fly to center field to score former Oriole Steve Pearce.

Orioles starting pitcher John Means only surrendered the one run in Sunday’s outing, but the 25-year-old lefty lasted just five innings and gave up four hits.

The Orioles bullpen continued to struggle, and Bogaerts continued to stay hot for the Red Sox.

Bogaerts smacked a three-run home run to center to put Boston up 4-0 in the bottom of the eighth.

Bogaerts’ four RBI day proved to be the difference as the Orioles came up short in the bottom of the ninth inning.

After a three-hit, four RBI performance on Saturday, Chris Davis went 0-4 with two strikeouts on the day.

The Orioles will wrap up their series with the Red Sox on Monday at 11:05 a.m.

Dan Straily is slated to start for the Birds while Hector Velazquez will get the nod for the Sox.

Straily was signed by the O’s in early April.

He went 5-6 with a 4.12 ERA in 23 starts with Miami last season. He received $1,209,677 in termination pay from the Marlins when released on March 25 from a $5 million, one-year contract that was not guaranteed.

The O’s can split the series with the Red Sox with a win tomorrow.

After their series with Boston, the Orioles will hit the road to take on the first-place Rays in a three-game series.

