



Maryland State Police arrested a suspect on Saturday involved in the shooting of a Somerset County man.

Lance Fridley, 33, of Deal Island, Md., is charged with armed robbery, first and second degree assault, illegal possession of a firearm and other pending criminal charges related to the incident.

The victim, Kevin Bivens, 54, of the 10,000 block of Mahlon Place Road in Chance, Md., checked himself into Peninsula Regional Medical Center for injuries reportedly sustained during the incident shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday.

State Police from the Princess Anne Barrack responded to the hospital for a shooting victim. Bivens told police he had sustained a gunshot wound during an altercation with the suspect.

The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Lower Shore and State Police began an investigation.

They responded to the scene of the shooting in the 10,000 block of Mahlon Place Road in Chance, which police believe is the home of the victim. Forensic analysts from the Maryland State Police Crime Lab processed the scene.

During the investigation, Fridley was identified and located as the suspect responsible for Biven’s injuries.

Fridley was located and apprehended without incident at a residence in the 10,000 block of Deal Island Road in Deal Island, MD.

Fridley was transported to the Somerset County Court Commissioner after processing and subsequently taken to the Somerset County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

