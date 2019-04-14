Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A tornado warning is in effect for northeastern Carroll and northwestern Baltimore Counties until 8:15 p.m.
Storms are moving northeast at 35 miles per hour.
Anyone in the area is asked to take cover immediately.
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) April 14, 2019
