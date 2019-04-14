



Today’s forecast will be mostly cloudy with a high of 76 degrees. Expect minimum sunshine but warm, comfortable temperatures. There is a strong chance for thunderstorms late tonight with lows around 58 degrees. Rain will begin to move into the area around 9 p.m.

Temperatures will begin drop as rain clears out of the area. Tomorrow’s high will be 62 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Next chance for rain will come later in the week around Friday with higher chances of rain on Saturday.

