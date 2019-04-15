



A 13-year-old boy was arrested in the murder of a 17-year-old Lamont Green.

Baltimore Police said Monday that the teen turned himself into police on April 11.

Green was fatally shot on March 28.

He was found in the 1400 block of Montpelier Street around 11:28 p.m. suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 13-year-old was not identified by police.

He will remain at Juvenile Detention Center, pending his trail.

He was charged with 1st degree murder.

