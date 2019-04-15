Filed Under:13-year-old charged, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Lamont Green murder, Local TV, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 13-year-old boy was arrested in the murder of a 17-year-old Lamont Green.

Baltimore Police said Monday that the teen turned himself into police on April 11.

Green was fatally shot on March 28.

He was found in the 1400 block of Montpelier Street around 11:28 p.m. suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 13-year-old was not identified by police.

He will remain at Juvenile Detention Center, pending his trail.

He was charged with 1st degree murder.

Comments
  1. rightismight (@hardworkingtim) says:
    April 15, 2019 at 12:03 pm

    Adult crime=Adult time! Charge the little hoodrat as an adult, 13yr.old carrying a gun! he knew exactly what he was doing… GUN=BANG=DEAD even a 13 yr.old knows that!

    Reply

