Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 13-year-old boy was arrested in the murder of a 17-year-old Lamont Green.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 13-year-old boy was arrested in the murder of a 17-year-old Lamont Green.
Baltimore Police said Monday that the teen turned himself into police on April 11.
RELATED: 7 People Shot Across Baltimore In Just Over 3 Hours Thursday Afternoon, According To Police
Green was fatally shot on March 28.
He was found in the 1400 block of Montpelier Street around 11:28 p.m. suffering from gunshot wounds.
The 13-year-old was not identified by police.
He will remain at Juvenile Detention Center, pending his trail.
He was charged with 1st degree murder.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
Adult crime=Adult time! Charge the little hoodrat as an adult, 13yr.old carrying a gun! he knew exactly what he was doing… GUN=BANG=DEAD even a 13 yr.old knows that!