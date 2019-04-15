Comments
ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — An Aberdeen police officer rescued baby opossums after their mother was struck and killed by a train.
In a video posted by the department, a female officer is seen pulling a baby opossum from the mother’s marsupial pouch.
Officers had received a report that a mama opossum with babies was struck by a train behind the Frito Lay plant on Hickory Drive.
Three baby opossums had survived and were scooped off the tracks.
That’s when the officer saw a fourth one squirming inside the mother.
All four baby opossums were taken to a wildlife rescue by officers.
