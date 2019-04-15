



Baltimore County taxes pay for a lot of services from first responder to funding the 25th largest school system in the country to keeping roads open in winter.

Unveiling his first budget, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski brought his own cold water.

“Shortly after taking office, I was informed that we were facing an $81 million dollar deficit,” Olszewski said.

To balance it, Olszewski claimed county government can find $20 million dollars in cuts.

But “it’s clear there is no path forward to maintain our quality of life and meet our growing challenges without bringing in new revenue,” he said.

Olszewski proposed charging developers an impact fee of $10,000 for every new house, and $3.50 a month for every cellphone contract.

He also proposed the first county income tax increase in decades from 2.83 percent to 3.2 percent. For an income of $50,000, it would mean paying $15 more per month.

But some on the county council see higher taxes and fees a hard sell.

“My constituents are profoundly upset that the school construction projects have been delayed and its very tough to ask them to shoulder an income tax increase when you don’t see the schools moving forward,” Councilman David Marks said.

What was not touched was the county property tax rate.

“I think it dis-proportionally effects lower income working families,” said Olszewski. “So I’m trying to avoid touching the property tax in this budget.”

