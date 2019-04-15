



Guinness is getting rid of plastic-ring packaging for their beer cans.

The company said it will also stop using shrink-wrap for beer multi-packs.

Instead, it will switch to 100 percent recyclable and bio-degradable cardboard.

The sustainable beer packs are expected to first appear this August in Ireland.

The new packaging will be introduced in other markets in Summer 2020.

Plastic rings, which have been used for decades, reportedly pose a risk to wildlife and have been linked to increased ocean pollution.

There has been no announcement on if or when the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Maryland will adopt this new plan.

