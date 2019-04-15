WATCH LIVENotre Dame Cathedral On Fire In Paris, France


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Guinness is getting rid of plastic-ring packaging for their beer cans.

The company said it will also stop using shrink-wrap for beer multi-packs.

Instead, it will switch to 100 percent recyclable and bio-degradable cardboard.

The sustainable beer packs are expected to first appear this August in Ireland.

The new packaging will be introduced in other markets in Summer 2020.

Plastic rings, which have been used for decades, reportedly pose a risk to wildlife and have been linked to increased ocean pollution.

There has been no announcement on if or when the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Maryland will adopt this new plan.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s