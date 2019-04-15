



A man was arrested Saturday after allegedly discharging a crossbow at another male victim.

Police said around 2:30 a.m. the victim arrived in the 6600 block of Monroe Avenue in Sykesville. He then began to verbally threaten David Martin, 32, and his juvenile daughter who live at that address.

Authorities said Martin then shot a crossbow, hitting the victim in his left forearm. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Martin was arrested and charged with 1st and 2nd degree assault and reckless endangerment. He is being held in the Carroll County Detention Center on “No Bond”. A bail review is scheduled for Monday.

