  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Fatal Shooting, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 27-year-old man is dead after being shot to the upper body in Northwest Baltimore, police said Monday night.

Police said an officer was on patrol at around 7:30 p.m. when they heard gunshots coming from the 3100 block of W. Belvedere Avenue.

Shortly after, officers found the man with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s