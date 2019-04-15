



A 27-year-old man is dead after being shot to the upper body in Northwest Baltimore, police said Monday night.

Police said an officer was on patrol at around 7:30 p.m. when they heard gunshots coming from the 3100 block of W. Belvedere Avenue.

Shortly after, officers found the man with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook