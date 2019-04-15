



Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch will lie in repose in the rotunda of the Maryland State House.

Public visitation is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Monday in Annapolis. It will continue until 7 p.m. Monday.

Public visitation will resume Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.

A funeral service has been scheduled for 11 am. Tuesday at St. John Neuman Church in Annapolis.

A reception honoring Busch will follow the service on Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Atkinson Tower at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Busch, the longest serving House speaker in the state’s history, died earlier this month at age 72. He was first elected to the House in 1986 and became speaker in 2003.

