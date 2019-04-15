Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — State regulators are giving medical cannabis companies until the end of September to open their doors or have their licenses to operate revoked.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — State regulators are giving medical cannabis companies until the end of September to open their doors or have their licenses to operate revoked.
The Medical Cannabis Commission is also advising companies to complete their final inspections by mid-August.
Most of the 76 dispensaries in Maryland have already opened.
Officials said 26 other companies are in the pre-approval stage.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook