WATCH LIVENotre Dame Cathedral On Fire In Paris, France
Filed Under:Baltimore News, Cannabis, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission, Maryland News, Medical cannabis


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — State regulators are giving medical cannabis companies until the end of September to open their doors or have their licenses to operate revoked.

The Medical Cannabis Commission is also advising companies to complete their final inspections by mid-August.

Most of the 76 dispensaries in Maryland have already opened.

Officials said 26 other companies are in the pre-approval stage.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s