



A wind advisory was put into effect for 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.

WJZ’s Meg McNamara said winds should reach 20 to 30 MPH with gusts expected to reach 50 MPH.

According to the National Weather Service, the strongest winds will likely be from late morning until mid afternoon.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 8 A.M. to 8 P.M. today. West winds 20 to 30 MPH are likely, with gusts up to 50 MPH possible. #WJZ #MDWX pic.twitter.com/xdrWHKUJyI — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) April 15, 2019

The winds could be dangerous as they could blow down trees and power lines. It’s possible people may lose power as a result.

The Storm Prediction Center had placed most of the state, including central Maryland, under an enhanced risk for severe storms overnight.

However, all of the remaining tornado watches and warnings were dropped by 5:30 a.m.

#mdwx And just moment ago remaining tornado watches have been dropped. A WILD weather overnight, one that we really don't need more of this Spring. pic.twitter.com/kKwGPOwQ0s — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) April 15, 2019

