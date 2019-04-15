  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A wind advisory was put into effect for 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.

WJZ’s Meg McNamara said winds should reach 20 to 30 MPH with gusts expected to reach 50 MPH.

According to the National Weather Service, the strongest winds will likely be from late morning until mid afternoon.

The winds could be dangerous as they could blow down trees and power lines. It’s possible people may lose power as a result.

Maryland Weather: Severe Storms Take Aim At Maryland

The Storm Prediction Center had placed most of the state, including central Maryland, under an enhanced risk for severe storms overnight.

However, all of the remaining tornado watches and warnings were dropped by 5:30 a.m.

Continue to stay with WJZ for your latest weather updates.

