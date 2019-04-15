



The world is in shock as historic Paris landmark Notre Dame burns in Paris, France during holy week.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan shared his thoughts Monday about tragic fire at the iconic cathedral.

“Our hearts are breaking watching this horrific scene. Notre Dame is one of the world’s most iconic cathedrals. It isn’t just a part of France’s history; it belongs to the world. Our prayers are with the first responders and everyone involved,” Hogan shared on Facebook.

The Archbishop of Baltimore William Lori also reacted Monday to the fire raging at the Gothic cathedral.

“Archbishop Lori and the people of the Archdiocese of Baltimore offer heart-felt prayers for the people of France as emergency personnel respond to a devastating fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris,” the archdiocese tweeted Monday.

Archbishop Lori and the people of the Archdiocese of Baltimore offer heart-felt prayers for the people of France as emergency personnel respond to a devastating fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. (CNS photo/Julie Carriat, Reuters) pic.twitter.com/gpbHgxWje6 — ArchdioceseBaltimore (@archbalt) April 15, 2019

The archdiocese also said it will open Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Baltimore is open to those who wish to offer their prayer intentions for the people of France.

Mass will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be celebrated in prayerful solidarity with the people of France.

Notre Dame’s roof and spire collapsed about 40 minutes after the fire was first reported.

Smoke and flames rise during a fire at the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on April 15, 2019, potentially involving renovation works being carried out at the site, the fire service said.

Flames and smoke are seen billowing from the roof at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on April 15, 2019.

The steeple of the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral collapses as the cathedral is engulfed in flames in central Paris on April 15, 2019.

Bystanders look on as flames and smoke are seen billowing from the roof at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on April 15, 2019.

Smoke and flames rise during a fire at the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on April 15, 2019.

‘It’s Absolutely Terrible’: Notre Dame Cathedral In Paris Engulfed In Flames

So far Paris officials report no deaths or injuries.

The island around Notre Dame is currently being evacuated.

According to reports, the fire may have been started from work related to a $6.8 million renovation project of the cathedral.

