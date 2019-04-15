WATCH LIVENotre Dame Cathedral On Fire In Paris, France
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The world is in shock as historic Paris landmark Notre Dame burns in Paris, France during holy week.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan shared his thoughts Monday about tragic fire at the iconic cathedral.

“Our hearts are breaking watching this horrific scene. Notre Dame is one of the world’s most iconic cathedrals. It isn’t just a part of France’s history; it belongs to the world. Our prayers are with the first responders and everyone involved,” Hogan shared on Facebook.

The Archbishop of Baltimore William Lori also reacted Monday to the fire raging at the Gothic cathedral.

“Archbishop Lori and the people of the Archdiocese of Baltimore offer heart-felt prayers for the people of France as emergency personnel respond to a devastating fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris,” the archdiocese tweeted Monday.

The archdiocese also said it will open Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Baltimore is open to those who wish to offer their prayer intentions for the people of France.

Mass will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be celebrated in prayerful solidarity with the people of France.

Notre Dame’s roof and spire collapsed about 40 minutes after the fire was first reported.

So far Paris officials report no deaths or injuries.

The island around Notre Dame is currently being evacuated.

According to reports, the fire may have been started from work related to a $6.8 million renovation project of the cathedral.

  1. Tickedoff Person says:
    April 15, 2019 at 3:30 pm

    A real shame. Glad Blake wasn’t there to give it room to burn. We bombed an Abby during WW2. Things happen

