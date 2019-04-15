



An off-duty police officer was struck by a car early Monday morning in Baltimore.

Officials said the officer was in her personal car when she stopped to assist another driver on I-83 NB near Northern Parkway.

The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

Serious crash blocking all NB lanes of 83 between Cold Spring Ln. and Northern Pkwy. – traffic backed up to 28th st. pic.twitter.com/YXS4aMjYj6 — Sharon Gibala WJZ (@SharonGibala) April 15, 2019

Police said it’s unclear as of 8 a.m. if she was in her car at the time she was hit or if she was standing outside of it.

Northbound traffic is closed at Northern Parkway while police investigate the incident.

