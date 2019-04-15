  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An off-duty police officer was struck by a car early Monday morning in Baltimore.

Officials said the officer was in her personal car when she stopped to assist another driver on I-83 NB near Northern Parkway.

The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

Police said it’s unclear as of 8 a.m. if she was in her car at the time she was hit or if she was standing outside of it.

Northbound traffic is closed at Northern Parkway while police investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.

