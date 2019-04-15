Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police actively search for a suspect wanted in a fatal shooting in Glen Burnie Monday morning.
The shooting was reported at the Colonial Square Apartments in Glen Burnie at 7 a.m. Monday morning. Multiple people called 911 to report hearing shots fired. Police confirm a man was found dead in a common area of one of the apartment buildings.
Authorities are searching for a suspect and urge residents to avoid the area. Oakwood is still shut down.
One of the apartment buildings was evacuated as a precaution. Police said they believe the shooter was inside an apartment, possibly hiding from authorities.
This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.
