



Anne Arundel County Police actively search for a suspect wanted in a fatal shooting in Glen Burnie Monday morning.

The shooting was reported at the Colonial Square Apartments in Glen Burnie at 7 a.m. Monday morning. Multiple people called 911 to report hearing shots fired. Police confirm a man was found dead in a common area of one of the apartment buildings.

Authorities are searching for a suspect and urge residents to avoid the area. Oakwood is still shut down.

New AACoPD #SWAT team members arriving at #GlenBurnie scene of murder/killer search. 5 flash-bang explosions heard so far as teams clear building where they believe the murderer is… which is same building where mans body found at 7am. pic.twitter.com/19NeUCG0KM — Mike Schuh WJZ (@MikeWJZ) April 15, 2019

One of the apartment buildings was evacuated as a precaution. Police said they believe the shooter was inside an apartment, possibly hiding from authorities.

