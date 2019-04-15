  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County police, Anne Arundel County Shooting, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Shooting, Shooting Suspect, Talkers


GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police actively search for a suspect wanted in a fatal shooting in Glen Burnie Monday morning.

The shooting was reported at the Colonial Square Apartments in Glen Burnie at 7 a.m. Monday morning. Multiple people called 911 to report hearing shots fired. Police confirm a man was found dead in a common area of one of the apartment buildings.

Authorities are searching for a suspect and urge residents to avoid the area. Oakwood is still shut down.

One of the apartment buildings was evacuated as a precaution. Police said they believe the shooter was inside an apartment, possibly hiding from authorities.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s