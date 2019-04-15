  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Anne Arundel County police, Anne Arundel County Shooting, Shooting, Shooting Suspect


GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police reported a shooting in the area of Virginia Lane off of Oakwood Road.

The shooting happened Monday morning. Police confirm one person was killed.

Authorities are searching for a suspect and urge residents to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.

