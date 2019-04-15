



A possible tornado overnight left behind significant damage in Laurel and Seaford, Delaware.

According to WBOC, the possible tornado was reported in Laurel.

The National Weather Service is sending crews to the area to determine what cause severe storm damage in the area.

The Delaware Electric Cooperative posted photos their crews took Monday morning of some of the damage in Seaford.

“Crews are sending in the first photos of what appears to be tornado damage along Rt. 20 and Baker Mill Road near Seaford,” said the electric company.

Some people in the area are still reporting outages.

Seaford Damage 5 Credit: Delaware Electric Cooperative

Seaford damage 4 Credit: Delaware Electric Cooperative

Seaford Damage 3 Credit: Delaware Electric Cooperative

Seaford damage 2 Credit: Delaware Electric Cooperative

Seaford Tornado Credit: Delaware Electric Cooperative

Seaford damage Credit: Delaware Electric Cooperative

