By Kimberly Eiten
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crews continue to clean up and try to restore power after a severe round of storms came through the Baltimore area overnight.

Nearly 1,400 Baltimore Gas & Electric customers remain without power Monday following a storm that created 11 tornadoes, which touched down across three states, also possibly in Delaware.

Possible Tornado Leaves Damage In Laurel, Delaware, Report Says

In Roland Park, wind gust topple flower pots outside a grocery store, signs were knocked down in parts of Baltimore and streets were rain soaked overnight.

Although most of the significant damage was not in the Baltimore region, many area residents say the storm kept them up throughout the night.

Kimberly Eiten

