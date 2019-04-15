WATCH LIVENotre Dame Cathedral On Fire In Paris, France
LAUREL, Del. (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado overnight left behind significant damage in Laurel and Seaford, Delaware.

According to CBS Philly, an EF-1 tornado, with maximum wind speeds of 95 mph, tore through Laurel.

Power Outages, Some Damage Reported In Baltimore After Severe Storms Overnight

The Delaware Electric Cooperative posted photos their crews took Monday morning of some of the damage in Seaford.

“Crews are sending in the first photos of what appears to be tornado damage along Rt. 20 and Baker Mill Road near Seaford,” said the electric company.

Some people in the area are still reporting outages.

The Laurel Fire Department also shared aerial photos of the damage:

