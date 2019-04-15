



The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado overnight left behind significant damage in Laurel and Seaford, Delaware.

According to CBS Philly, an EF-1 tornado, with maximum wind speeds of 95 mph, tore through Laurel.

The Delaware Electric Cooperative posted photos their crews took Monday morning of some of the damage in Seaford.

“Crews are sending in the first photos of what appears to be tornado damage along Rt. 20 and Baker Mill Road near Seaford,” said the electric company.

Some people in the area are still reporting outages.

Seaford Damage 5 Credit: Delaware Electric Cooperative

Seaford damage 4 Credit: Delaware Electric Cooperative

Seaford Damage 3 Credit: Delaware Electric Cooperative

Seaford damage 2 Credit: Delaware Electric Cooperative

Seaford Tornado Credit: Delaware Electric Cooperative

Seaford damage Credit: Delaware Electric Cooperative

The Laurel Fire Department also shared aerial photos of the damage:

