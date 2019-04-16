  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Frederick County, Frederick County Public Schools, Frederick news, Local TV, school bus accident Frederick, Talkers


FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Eleven students were hospitalized with minor injuries after a school bus accident in Frederick.

The bus collided with a car around 8:14 a.m. along Shifferstadt Boulevard and East 16th Street.

According to reports there were about 50 children on the bus. They were headed to Gov. Thomas Johnson Middle School.

The children were taken to Frederick Memorial Hospital as a precaution.

Police and school officials are on scene.

This is a developing story, stay with WJZ for the latest. 

