



Baltimore police are hoping the public can help them find missing 13-year-old De-Asia Barnes.

De-Asia was last seen in the 100 block of North Hilton Street on April 11.

She is 4-foot-11 and 120 pounds. Her clothing description is unknown.

If you know the whereabouts of De-Asia Barnes, please dial 911 or Missing Person detectives at 443-984-7385.

