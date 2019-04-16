  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A second teen was reported shot in Baltimore on Tuesday, this time in the chest.

Officers were called to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim at around 9:40 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old man being treated for a gunshot wound to his chest.

A 17-year-old was shot earlier in the evening. 

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are working to determine where the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. 

