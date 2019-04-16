  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  A 34-year-old man was charged with the April 2 shooting of a 36-year-old man in West Baltimore.

According to police, officers responded to the 1400 block of W. Fayette Street around 11:03 p.m. after Shot Spotter alerted officers to a shooting.

There they found a 36-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his head and body. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment and remains there.

After interviewing witnesses, officers identified 34 year-old Jamie Vaughn as the suspect.

Vaughn has been transported to Central Booking where he has been charged with first-degree murder.

Vaughn is waiting to see a court commissioner.

