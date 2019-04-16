



A 78-year-old man has died as a result of a burn he suffered while attempting to kindle a fire with gasoline.

Joseph Willinger of Ski Lane was attempting to burn leaves and sticks in an outdoor burn pit when the fuel vapors ignited, burning him.

77-Year-Old Suffers Critical Burns After Using Gasoline To Burn Leaves, Sticks

He sustained critical, life-threatening injuries.

It’s the third fire-related death in the county this year.

