Comments
MILLERSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 78-year-old man has died as a result of a burn he suffered while attempting to kindle a fire with gasoline.
MILLERSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 78-year-old man has died as a result of a burn he suffered while attempting to kindle a fire with gasoline.
Joseph Willinger of Ski Lane was attempting to burn leaves and sticks in an outdoor burn pit when the fuel vapors ignited, burning him.
77-Year-Old Suffers Critical Burns After Using Gasoline To Burn Leaves, Sticks
He sustained critical, life-threatening injuries.
It’s the third fire-related death in the county this year.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook