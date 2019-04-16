WATCH LIVEMaryland House Speaker Michael Busch To Be Laid To Rest
MILLERSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 78-year-old man has died as a result of a burn he suffered while attempting to kindle a fire with gasoline.

Joseph Willinger of Ski Lane was attempting to burn leaves and sticks in an outdoor burn pit when the fuel vapors ignited, burning him.

He sustained critical, life-threatening injuries.

It’s the third fire-related death in the county this year.

