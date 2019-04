BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot in the 1400 block of Gough Street Monday night.

Police responded to the area around 10:51 p.m. and found the victim. The 27-year-old man had been shot in the groin area.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.