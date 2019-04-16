



Deputy state fire marshals have charged a Hagerstown man after they said made a threat of arson last week.

At around 4 p.m., April 11, investigators were asked to respond to 16904 Alcott Road after Sebastian Cloudas, 29, allegedly made arson threats toward his former roommate.

Cloudas became angry, officials said, and increasingly belligerent after finding his personal property had been removed from the residence.

Marshals also said Cloudas made several threatening statements including how he was going to blow up the house and described how he was going to set fire to the home with the victim and his family inside.

The threats were determined to be credible by marshals, and Cloudas was charged with one count of arson threat.

He was arrested Tuesday night without incident taken to Washington County Detention Center where he is awaiting bond review.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook