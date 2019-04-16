  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Funeral, Maryland State House, Michael Busch


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — With pomp and sorrow, House Speaker Michael Busch will be laid to rest in Maryland’s capital.

A skilled bureaucratic and political player, Busch died earlier this month at age 72. He was the longest-serving House speaker in the state’s history.

A Tuesday motorcade will be led by state troopers from the rotunda of the Maryland State House. Busch’s casket will be transported to a Catholic church in Annapolis where mourners including Republican Gov. Larry Hogan will pay their final respects.

A progressive Democrat, Busch as speaker oversaw Maryland’s approval of same-sex marriage and the repeal of the death penalty. He was a defender of the Chesapeake Bay’s fragile ecosystem.

He was first elected to the House in 1986 and became speaker in 2003. His district included the state capital.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s