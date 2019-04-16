



Everyone has their favorite candy for the different holidays, but it appears nothing satisfies people quite as much as the combination of peanut butter and chocolate.

A RetailMeNot survey shows 32 percent of people like Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs the best.

Next up on the list are Cadbury Creme Eggs and jelly beans, with 17 percent and 16 percent respectively.

The survey says 10 percent say chocolate bunnies are best, but only 6 percent picked Peeps.

Also, 73 percent of those surveyed said they straight-up don’t like Peeps.