CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are hoping the public can help them find missing 13-year-old Tanika Bradley.

She was last seen on Monday around 4:30 a.m. at a gas station in the 5900 block of Baltimore National Pike in Catonsville.

MISSING CHILD: 13yo Tanika Bradley last seen on 4/15 around 4:30 a.m. at gas station in 5900 blk of Baltimore National Pike, 21228. Wearing black hooded sweatshirt and jeans with holes. She may be headed to the Hagerstown, MD area. Have info? Call #BCoPD at 410-307-2020. ^NL pic.twitter.com/woNpJl9nid — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) April 16, 2019

Tanika was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and jeans with holes. She may be headed to Hagerstown.

If you know where she could be, call 410-307-2020.