



A Frederick man was charged after he allegedly had sex with multiple woman while he knew he was HIV positive.

The 34-year-old man pursued the women on various dating websites and apps.

Frederick police arrested Randolph Smith after collecting evidence over a 21-month investigation.

Police allege Smith was actively having sex with women knowing he was HIV positive.

A detective contacted several victims before the case was brought to a Grand Jury.

Smith was charged with four counts of first-degree assault, four counts of reckless endangerment and four counts of knowing transfer of HIV prohibited.

Frederick Police are asking that anyone who had sexual contact with Smith around or after July 2017 contact them via FPDcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook