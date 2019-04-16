Filed Under:Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, measles


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A second measles case has been confirmed in a Maryland resident, Maryland Department of Health confirmed Tuesday.

The second confirmed case is a household contact of the first confirmed case, and both acquired the measles outside of Maryland in an area with an ongoing measles outbreak.

There is no evidence of an ongoing spread of measles in Maryland at this time, they said.

No other potential measles exposure locations in Maryland have been identified at this time.

