Filed Under:DC, Local TV, Man Wanted, Maryland News, Murder


WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Police have identified a suspect in the beating death of a three-month-old baby.

D.C. police are looking for 25-year-old Cornell Delvonte Holton.

He is wanted for first-degree murder in the death of three-month-old Skylar Newman.

She was found unconscious on March 16 and died three days later.

Details of the crime have not been released, or how the suspect is connected to the child.

