By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was a perfect spring day across the region!

The high hit 68 degrees, which is three degrees above the normal for April 16. More clouds have moved in overnight, and are likely to be around Wednesday, along with a slight drop in temperatures.

A warm front will cross the area on Thursday, and we will soar into the upper 70s again.

By Friday, with warm air and more humid air in place, a cold front will begin to impact our area with numerous showers and possible thunderstorms.

Some of the rain could be heavy, and some of the storms may become severe as well. WJZ will keep you updated on that possibility by the end of the week.

