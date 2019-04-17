Comments
HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — A 12-year-old girl is dead after she was hit crossing a road in Hanover on Tuesday, police said.
Officers responded to Clark Road near Linda Place in Hanover for a crash involving a juvenile pedestrian at around 8:06 p.m.
Police said a Toyota was driving westbound on Clark Road when the 12-year-old girl was crossing Clark Road. The Toyota driver did not see her and struck her in the travel lane.
The girl, identified as Julianna Forgrave, of Hanover, was taken to Baltimore Washington Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
She was then transferred to Johns Hopkins pediatrics where she died from her injuries.
The driver, Gregory Allen Springs, 55, of Hanover, sustained no injuries.
