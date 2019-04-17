



Prince George’s County Police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a recent fatal shooting in Suitland.

Malik Edouard, last known address in the 3300 block of Huntley Square Drive in Temple Hills, is charged with fatally shooting 23-year-old Kevin Givens of Upsal Street in SE Washington, D.C.

Police were called on April 10 at around 7 p.m. to the 3200 block of Ryan Drive for the report of a suspicious vehicle, where officers found Givens inside the car with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the suspect and victim met through mutual acquaintances. The motive is still under investigation.

The suspect is charged with first and second-degree murder and additional charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.