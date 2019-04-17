



Drivers may soon find some relief from the treacherous terrain of city streets.

The Baltimore Department of Transportation’s neighborhood paving initiative is underway.

“The roads are terrible here, literally terrible,” a driver said.

The City Transportation Department is responsible for 2,000 miles of roadway and 800 miles of alleys.

The plan is to cover more than 100 miles of bad road with paving and reconstruction.

“I’m excited because you hear citizens talking about how bad the streets are,” Acting Mayor Jack Young said. “Potholes and the streets are just in bad condition, so I am excited. These are some of the things I’ve been hearing about from citizens and trying to get done.”

Young had said that he had wanted to help with Baltimore’s road conditions.

“I understand this is not the season to do the potholes, but I think we need to just go ahead and fill them anyway,” he said.

The city has its own pothole project so you can call 311 or fill out an online 311 report to get the pothole fixed.

