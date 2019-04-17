Filed Under:Baltimore County, Baltimore News, Dundalk, Maryland, Maryland News, Stabbing


DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a call for a stabbing Wednesday afternoon.

Two women were inside a home in the 100 block of Fleming Drive when one of them was stabbed, police said.

Officers responded to the call at around 4:45 p.m. The victim was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance.

There is no word on their condition. Police are looking for the suspect.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s