DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a call for a stabbing Wednesday afternoon.
Two women were inside a home in the 100 block of Fleming Drive when one of them was stabbed, police said.
Officers responded to the call at around 4:45 p.m. The victim was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance.
There is no word on their condition. Police are looking for the suspect.
