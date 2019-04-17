WASHINGTON D.C. (WJZ) — Representative Elijah Cummings, the Chairman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, sent a letter on Wednesday inviting Stephen Miller, White House Senior Advisor for Policy, to testify at a Committee hearing on May 1.
Cummings said in the letter that, “it appears that [Miller] are one of the primary moving forces behind some of the most significant – and in my view, troubling – immigration policies coming out of the Trump White House.
“I am offering you an opportunity to make your case to the Committee and the American people about why you – and presumably President Trump – believe it is good policy for Trump Adminstration to take the actions it has, including intentionally seperating immigrant children from their parents at the border to deter them from coming to the United States, transferring asylum seekers to sanctuary cities as a form of illegal retribution against your political adversaries, and firing top Adminstration officials who refuse orders to violate law.”
At a recent meeting in the Oval Office, President Trump reportedly placed Miller, “in charge of handling all immigration and border affairs.”
Cummings’ letter cited numerous examples of White House advisors appearing before the Committee, including former President Clinton’s Chief of Staff and three White House Counsels.
Cummings asked Miller to respond by April 24, 2019.
Read Cummings’ full letter here.
