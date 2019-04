GERMANTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Four people were shot in a Germantown parking lot Tuesday night. Police said one man died as a result of his injuries.

The shooting happened in the 18700 block of Curry Powder Lane around 9:15 p.m.

Two additional men and a juvenile were also injured in the shooting.

Detectives don’t believe the shooting was a random event. The investigation is ongoing.