



Montgomery County police have charged a 55-year-old Silver Spring man with causing abuse to his 85-year-old father.

George McGrath IV, 55, of Silver Spring is the primary caretaker of his father.

Police were contacted Monday by the Montgomery County Adult Protective Services about possible elder abuse that had happened a week before.

Investigators went to a local hospital and met with the victim while he was being treated for his injuries.

Police said that several days before, McGrath IV had assaulted his father multiple times while the two were in the victim’s home. During the assault, the victim sustained a head injury and was bleeding.

They said McGrath IV made no attempt to get medical aid for the victim.

Police later learned that a few days after the assault happened, friends who were concerned for the victim had checked on him, and told detectives they saw a cut on the victim’s head and extensive bruising on his arms and head.

The victim told the friends McGrath IV had assaulted him a few days before. The victim’s friends took him to the hospital for treatment and reported it to detectives.

They also said the home was not being maintained and there was minimal food in the refrigerator.

McGrath IV was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of vulnerable adult abuse of a family member, reckless endangerment and second-degree assault.

He was released after posting $5,000 bond.

