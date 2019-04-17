  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating the deadly shooting that killed a 27-year-old man near Pimlico on Monday.

Police identified the man as Marvin Hawkins, who was killed in the 3100 block of West Belvedere Avenue.

Officers were on patrol Monday night when they heard gunshots coming from the area, where they found Hawkins shortly after.

Man Dies In NW Baltimore Shooting, Person Of Interest In Custody

Hawkins died from his injuries at the hospital, police said.

A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene, and homicide detectives continue to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

