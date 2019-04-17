



A man is dead after being shot in the head Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers were called to the end of the 2100 block of Mt. Holly Street for a shooting at around 9:45 a.m.

When they arrived, they found an unidentified man who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Medics pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives responded out and assumed control of the investigation. Preliminary investigation revealed DPW workers were cleaning up trash when the discovered the victim.

At this time, there are no suspects or no known motives.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP if you wish to remain anonymous.

