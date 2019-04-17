Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 37-year-old man was taken into custody after trying to enter St. Patrick’s Cathedral with cans of gasoline on Wednesday.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 37-year-old man was taken into custody after trying to enter St. Patrick’s Cathedral with cans of gasoline on Wednesday.
Police sources said that the man is from New Jersey and was detained while investigators determine his mental state.
To read the rest of this story, visit newyork.cbs.local
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook