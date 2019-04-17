



The number of fatal vehicle crashes is continuing to go down, according to new data.

Last year, 511 people lost their lives in vehicle crashes across Maryland, according to data released Wednesday at the annual Maryland Highway Safety Summit.

The figures showed an 8.5 percent reduction in the number of crash fatalities compared to 2017 when 558 were killed.

The data also said the 2018 figures were also lower than the 2016 number of 522 traffic deaths.

“While this decrease in fatalities is a step in the right direction, 511 people were taken from their families, friends and communities,” said MDOT Deputy Secretary Ports. “Every death on our roadways is preventable. Safety partners from across the state are here today to look at trends and outline the next steps to reduce, and ultimately eliminate, the loss of life on our roads.”

MDOT and its partners remind motorists that a few simple steps can save lives:

Buckle Up – Seat belts prevent injuries and stop you from being ejected from your car.

– Seat belts prevent injuries and stop you from being ejected from your car. Slow Down – ADAPT your behavior to arrive alive.

– ADAPT your behavior to arrive alive. Avoid Distractions – Park the Phone before you drive.

– Park the Phone before you drive. Drive Sober – Be Legendary and always have a safe & sober ride home.

– Be Legendary and always have a safe & sober ride home. Use Crosswalks – And when driving, Look Up/Look Out for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook