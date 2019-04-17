Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s striped bass trophy season opens on April 20 and will last until May 15.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources said anglers may catch one striped bass per day — with a minimum size of 35 inches — in the Chesapeake Bay from Brewerton Channel to the Virginia state line.
Maryland is a part of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, a multi-state governing body.
“With input from our stakeholders and our team of biologists we continue to move forward to preserve, protect and restore the striped bass fishery,” Fishing and Boating Services Director David Blazer said.
The commissions next meeting is on April 30.
For more information about striped bass fishing in Maryland, click here.
