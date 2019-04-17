  • WJZ 13On Air

Baltimore, Baltimore News, Meteor, phenomenon, Sky


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Several people reported seeing a meteor flying across the sky overnight in Maryland and DC.

Leon Gray shared footage from his Nest camera in Brooklyn Park around 11 p.m.

Steve Chazin who lives just outside DC in McLean, Virginia also tweeted video of the meteor.

According to NASA, ” if a meteoroid comes close enough to Earth and enters Earth’s atmosphere, it vaporizes and turns into a meteor: a streak of light in the sky.”

Did you see it? Send your photos or videos to newsroom@wjz.com or share them on social media using #BeOnWJZ.

