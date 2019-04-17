



Several people reported seeing a meteor flying across the sky overnight in Maryland and DC.

Leon Gray shared footage from his Nest camera in Brooklyn Park around 11 p.m.

Steve Chazin who lives just outside DC in McLean, Virginia also tweeted video of the meteor.

Steve Chazin (@stevechazin) April 17, 2019

According to NASA, ” if a meteoroid comes close enough to Earth and enters Earth’s atmosphere, it vaporizes and turns into a meteor: a streak of light in the sky.”

